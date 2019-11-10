Veteran’s Day Events Planned For The Region

Monday is Veteran's Day

FARGO, N.D. — Monday is Veteran’s Day and there are a number of events planned to commemorate the day.

A Veterans Day Ceremony with United Patriotic Bodies will be held at Fargo Civic Center at 11 a.m.

Gov. Doug Burgum will pay tribute to military veterans at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck at 10 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz will speak at the Official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program which is also scheduled for 10 a.m. in Inver Grove Heights.

Many restaurants are celebrating veterans by offering free menu items on Monday.