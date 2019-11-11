Water Reservoirs Create Hazardous Ice Conditions on James River

The ice conditions would make any rescue attempt nearly impossible.

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–Stutsman and LaMoure County officials are advising the public to stay off the James River for the entirety of the 2019-2020 winter.

The continued releases from the Jamestown and Pipestem Reservoirs are expected to create unstable and hazardous ice conditions.

Officials say fluctuating water levels beneath the ice will leave voids between the ice and the water surface.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says the ice conditions would make any rescue attempt nearly impossible and would put rescue personnel in extremely dangerous situations.