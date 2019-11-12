Grain Trader Sentenced For Wire Fraud And Money Laundering

The judge has also ordered 22-year-old Hunter Hanson of Leeds to pay over $11 million in restitution

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota grain trader accused of running his business like a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

He will also have to forfeit property.

Hanson pleaded guilty in July to charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

He admitted to defrauding around 60 farmers and elevators in North Dakota and Canada all during 2018.

They suffered significant financial losses totaling approximately $11 million.