LIVE: Honor Flight Night With The Fargo Force

Force Players Will Wear Military-Themed Jerseys To Be Auctioned Off For Honor Flight

You can help send veterans to Washington, D.C. and see the monuments built in their honor, all while enjoying a Fargo Force game.

Honor Flight Night is this Friday, November 15th.

One dollar from every ticket sale will go to the Honor Flight to help send veterans to D.C.

Force players will wear special military-themed jerseys.

After the game they’ll auction the jerseys off, with all money going to the Honor Flight.

There’s also a silent auction before the game, a puck drop competition, and free blankets for the first thousand fans.

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN takes dozens of veterans to Washington, D.C. twice a year.

They just announced the dates for the next honor flight, April 26th and 27th.

You can donate to the Honor Flight or find out how to nominate a veteran by clicking here.