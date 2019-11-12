Man Arrested after Fleeing from Police Near MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A man was arrested after fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Moorhead Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1000 Block of 20th Street South for erratic driving, but the vehicle fled westbound onto a sidewalk and started cutting through properties.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking the front steps of a building. The driver and another suspect then fled on foot when officers attempted to speak with them.

Officers set up a perimeter and located the suspects.

The driver, 24-year-old Devon Ludwig, of Lake Park, MN was arrested on multiple charges.

MSUM Public Safety was made aware of the incident due to the proximity to the school.