NDSU Football Seniors Reflect on Impact of Entz as Head Coach

FARGO, N.D. — Its senior week for North Dakota State football as 14 Bison players make their run through the helmet for the final game of the regular season against South Dakota Saturday at the FargoDome.

The majority of the class were ushered in by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as freshman five years ago. Five years later, the group caps off a new era with head coach Matt Entz. In one year at the helm of the program since being elevated from defensive coordinator, the players said Entz has made a huge impact on their time in Fargo.

“When I first came over, his belief in me and the ability to make the switch and trusting me to get in the game plan a bit and get in the rotation, that’s where it all started for me,” safety James Hendricks said.

“We’ve grown in our relationship because before I really didn’t talk to coach Entz at all,” running back Ty Brooks said. “Him becoming the head coach, you can tell he’s really put in the time to get to know more players.”

“He’s given us a lot of opportunity. Whether were just talking or with in the team just speaking up,” tight end Ben Ellefson said. “He’s been very helpful in just answering questions. Things like that. He’s always open for people to talk to him. He’s put people in very good positions to lead.”

“The way he handles himself. He’s a guy that’s not going to lay to you or beat around the bush,” defensive end Derrek Tuszka said. “He tells you how it is and I really like that.”