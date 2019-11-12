Neche Man Gets 60 Years In Prison For Sexual Exploitation of Minors

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Brandon Bjornstad of Neche coerced hundreds of children into producing and sharing sexually explicit images and videos

FARGO, N.D. — A Pembina, North Dakota man is sentenced to 60 years in prison for multiple offenses of sexual exploitation of minors and child porn.

He did this through multiple social media platforms including Skype, Kik and Snapchat between May 2015 and May 2017.

Bjornstad would direct the children to engage in very specific sexually explicit conduct.

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified 90 children in three different countries as part of this investigation.