LIVE: Make The Holidays Bright For A Local Senior Citizen

Secret Santa For Seniors Campaign Starts Next Week

You can help make the holiday season special for senior citizens in our region.

Valley Senior Services is setting up a Senior Santa for Seniors program again this year.

They will set up three trees starting next Monday, November 18th.

They’re looking for gifts for 175 seniors the group works with.

Simply pick a name off the tree, buy the gift they want, and bring it back.

The presents can make all the difference for seniors during the holidays.

Valley Senior Services Outreach Manager Bernie Johnson explains, “Most of the time it’s lots of smiles, some tears. Lots of hugs. They love getting their gifts because it’s probably the only one that they’re gonna get, so some people will want to open it right away, and some will want to wait until Christmas Day.”

You can find Secret Santa trees at Valley Senior Services at 2801 32nd Ave. S, The Depot at 701 Main Ave, and Courts Plus at 3491 S. University in Fargo.

They’d like to collect all gifts by December 6th.