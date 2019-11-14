Block 9 Project Reaches Its Full Height: 235 Feet

FARGO, N.D. — A milestone has been reached in the construction of Block 9 in downtown Fargo.

Developers say the building has reached its full height of 235 feet.

That is nearly 20 feet taller than the neighboring Radisson.

When completed, Block 9 will be home to a 125-room hotel, restaurant, and lounge, luxury condominiums and retail space.

Plans also include seasonal items like a skating rink, splash pad, vendor spaces and a band shell for live performances.

Construction began in September 2018.

The building is expected to be completed by late fall 2020.