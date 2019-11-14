Polk County Sheriff Investigating How Man Died in Police Custody

CROOKSTON, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Police are investigating how a man died while in police custody on Wednesday.

Sixty-one-year-old Larry Monson, of Climax, was arrested for DWI and brought to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.

While in police custody, Monson had a medical emergency. Lifesaving efforts were performed and Monson was transported to Riverview Health where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled.