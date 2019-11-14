South High School Students Want To Spread Joy, Kindness And Compassion To Fourth Graders

They want fourth graders to become positive leaders and role models for others in the community.

FARGO, N.D.- The yearly event connects the high schoolers with Lincoln Elementary kids to join in a day of fun activities to get the kids out of their comfort zone.

Senior AJ Anderson says through this event, he has found his calling to be a teacher.

He has been taking part in the event for the past three years and says that he loves how open and energetic the kids are.

“It’s nice for them to know that there is an opportunity like this and kinda see what they learn today will grow to be better people in the future and show where we are at, and what we do as high school students and show them what legacy we’re leaving to them,” says Anderson.

Fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary will be taking part in the event tomorrow with South High School students.