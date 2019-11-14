SpartanNash Celebrates New Facility Completion

The 80,000 square foot warehouse is complete after two years of planning and construction

FARGO, N.D. — A nationwide wholesale produce and floral distributor is expanding its reach in Fargo.

SpartanNash’s new warehouse features technology like product selection through voice recognition.

The building is only a few minutes away from the company’s other warehouse on Main Avenue.

“We have to make sure that we do a great job of getting the freshest product and make sure we stay in front of innovation so we’re getting products that are new to the marketplace, that our customers are going to be looking for, so this is just the beginning. It’s a big step, but it’s just the beginning,” says Vice President of Produce Victor Savanello.

The company is now also offering flowers to retailers.

They say the new facility has added 30 jobs to the F–M area.