Fans Celebrate Dakota Bowl Games

FARGO N.D. — Fans from every region of North Dakota packed into the Fargodome and while parents and fans waited for their kids games.

Reberta Erickson drove all the way from Beulah say it’s great to see so much support.

“The schools are the heart of our community and we just come out to support our kids and hope they do the best,” Erickson said.

Reberta who helped make signs for the kids says the bowl is a great way to build close bonds with their community.

“Oh I just think we all love getting together and going and showing the kids that we are there to support them,” Erickson said.

For coaches like Mike Mayer this is a great learning opportunity for their players.

“You can’t beat that experience. When you get this far it just carries on. It helps your program out for any other years. It gets the younger kids excited. They see that and they want to emulate the older guys and hopefully someday when they come back up that they can get back to the dome,” Mayer said.

Mayer also says it creates great opportunity to make new friends from across the state.

“If you’re from the eastern part of the state you hardly ever see anybody from the west or vice versa, so you get to see them all in one place and live is always better then on TV and you get to meet a lot of nice people,” Mayer said.