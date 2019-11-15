Fraser Ltd. Hosts Festival Of Trees at Fargodome

FARGO N.D. — A Fargo based non–profit is looking to spread early Christmas cheer.

Fraser Limited is an organization dedicated to helping children, youth and adults help reach independence.

It’s having it’s Festival Of Trees at the Fargodome.

Over 160 trees are decked with both jolly and holly.

They’re sponsored by local businesses who decorated the entrance of the dome.

The trees will be donated to families in need.

“It’s a great way to involve volunteers at Fraser it’s a fundraiser for Fraser but it’s a great way for Fraser to give back to the community,” Public Relations, Fraser LTD Barb Grabar.

The group also has an Art Of Humanity tree where people can donate socks for kids in need.

They also will be setting up shop at the Fargodome the day after Thanksgiving for Cookies With Claus.