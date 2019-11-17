Inmate Walks Away From Centre Inc. In Fargo

U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 30-year-old Juan Martinez walked away from the transitional living facility early Sunday morning

FARGO, N.D. — An inmate walks away from Centre Inc. in Fargo and his whereabouts are unknown.

He was serving a federal sentence for a 2015 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.

Martinez was transferred from Lee United States Prison in Virginia to Fargo in August to serve the remainder of his sentence.

He was due for release in February.