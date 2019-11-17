Moorhead Police Seek High Speed Chase Driver Who Fled Into Cornfield

Steven Foster has active felony warrants in Cass and Clay Counties for drug-related offenses

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police are searching for 29-year-old Steven Foster after a high-speed pursuit Saturday afternoon.

An officer saw Foster cut off cars near I-94 and 8th street south.

When the officer attempted to pull him over he fled reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Foster lost control of his vehicle after driving over stop sticks and hit a median.

He fled into a cornfield while his female passenger stayed behind.

She was detained briefly and released.

No one was hurt during the chase.