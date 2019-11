Pickup Driver Killed In Crash Near Climax, Minnesota

CLIMAX, Minn. — The driver of a pickup was killed south of Climax, Minnesota early Sunday morning.

Troopers say 51-year-old Loren Lillemoen form Mayville, North Dakota was driving north and drifted off Highway 75.

The pickup went into a ditch causing it to roll.

Lillemoen died at the scene.