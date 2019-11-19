Gonvick Woman Sentenced For Running Over Boyfriend
GONVICK, Minn. — A Gonvick, Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for running over and killing her boyfriend in late August.
47-year-old Beth Windus pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 51-year-old Jonathon Sundquist.
The complaint says Sundquist became upset when he came home from work and there was no dinner.
When they returned home from a bar, police say Windus told Sundquist to get out of the pickup and she backed over him.