LIVE: Kick Off The Holidays With Christkindlmarkt

Event Moves To Drekker Brewing This Year

A holiday tradition in the valley sets up shop in a brand new space this week.

The annual Christkindlmarkt celebration is coming to Drekker Brewing’s Brewhalla.

There will be four days of music, arts and crafts, food and drinks surrounded by a forest of 75 lighted Christmas trees.

Organizer Simone Wai say they want to bring a traditional old world Christmas to America.

She says, “Christkindlmarkt definitely immerses you in the holiday spirit. These are all around Europe. In Europe they started November 1st, so they really kick off the holiday season there and we hope to bring that vibe to Fargo.”

The holiday festivities kick off at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Hours are 5-9 Thursday and Friday, 12-9 on Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday.

