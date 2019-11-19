Man arrested for DUI after crash in Northwood, ND

NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A Hatton man faces a DUI charge after a crash in Northwood.

It happened on the 400 block of 34th Street Northeast around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 26-year-old Fernando Almanza drifted into the ditch, vaulted over a driveway and went into the other ditch. The vehicle struck two trees and landed in the front yard of a home.

Almanza was taken to Northwood Hospital and later Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and more charges are possible.