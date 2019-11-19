MSUM Men’s Basketball Tops Concordia in Annual Meeting

Dragons Beat the Cobbers 89-52

MOORHEAD, Minn.— (MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team built a 24-point halftime lead and cruised to an 89-52 win over Concordia-Moorhead on Tuesday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

The Dragons improved to 2-2 on the season.

Freshman forward Dane Zimmer led all scorers with a career-high 18 points. Zimmer also pulled down eight rebounds.

Concordia scored the first points of the second half with a quick driving layup. The Cobbers ultimately could not find an answer for the Dragon offense, and MSUM went on to win 89-52.

Sophomore forward Wyatt Hanson had nine points for MSUM

The Dragons look ahead to the third game of their seven-game homestand. MSUM takes on Mayville State (N.D.) on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.