Omar Asks for Light Sentence for Man who Threatened Her

MINNEAPOLIS–U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is asking a federal judge to show compassion in sentencing a New York man who threatened to kill her.

Omar wrote in a letter Tuesday that a lengthy sentence for Patrick Carlineo Jr. would likely only “increase his anger and resentment.” She says he should instead be given a chance to “make amends and seek redemption.”

The 55-year-old Carlineo, of Addison, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court in New York on Monday to calling Omar’s office March 21, telling a staffer that Omar was a terrorist and threatening to shoot her.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in February.