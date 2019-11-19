UND Hockey Continues to Build Momentum with Impressive Road Win

In their most recent game, the Fighting Hawks took down Denver 4-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One of the biggest focuses for this year’s University of North Dakota Hockey is to be able to win on the road, as the Fighting Hawks won just five away from the Ralph Engelstad Arena last season.

They made good on this year’s goal in a huge way in their latest series, taking a 4-1 statement win over Denver in an arena they haven’t won in since 2003.

“Not only us but a lot of teams go into Denver and it seems like Denver has done very well on home ice. For us, knowing that we can go in there and win games and do well there it helps build momentum,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Last year our road record was under five hundred and we want to make sure that we are a good road team too.”

“I think it is expected,” junior forward Grant Mismash added. “I think we expect a lot of ourselves this year and our team has kind of raised some attention obviously with the good couple wins in Denver. We just have to stay focused on what we need to do and stay with the little things and keep being consistent.”

With the big win behind them, the Fighting Hawks now shift focus to this weekend’s series against a St. Cloud team that is on a two-game losing streak.

“Anytime you are at home and you lose two games at home, I can tell you what we have been on that end of it here too and those are tough weeks of practice,” explained Berry of St. Cloud’s recent struggles. “Those are defining times where you are trying to get back to where you need to go and we know that.”