Chi Friendship Raising Supplies In Thanks For Giving Donation Drive

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo based non–profit is looking to give a helping hand to families in need this holiday season.

CHI Friendship is having its “Thanks for Giving” donation drive all across the valley.

The group is helping raise supplies for groups like New Life Center, Jeremiah Program, YWCA and Dorothy Day.

They will be taking more donations tomorrow at Dorothy Day for nonperishable foods and will also be collecting donations at their office.

“I would say just thinking about this holiday season you know it’s an opportunity for everyone to give back to the people in our community and it’s really just a great opportunity,” RN of CHI Friendship said.

The organization will be accepting donations of clothing, supplies, food and money at 801 Page Drive until Tuesday at noon.