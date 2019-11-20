Escape Charges Filed Against Centre Inc. Inmate

He was due to be released in February

FARGO, N.D. — Federal prosecutors have filed escape charges against a fugitive who walked away from Centre Inc. on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Juan Martinez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop Tuesday in south Fargo.

Court documents say a GPS unit that was used to track Martinez was cut off and thrown away just two minutes after he escaped.

In 2015, Martinez was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was due to be released in February.