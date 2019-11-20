Family And Friends Host A Benefit For Woman Battling ALS

Cindy says feels very grateful to have the support of her friends and family.

FARGO, N.D – Cindy Mason was diagnosed with the disease a year and a half ago when she noticed symptoms in her arm.

Her family and friends decided to step in and organize a benefit to help with the costs of remodeling her home to make it more accessible.

They had a silent auction, a bake sale and a lunch to raise the money.

“I have wonderful co–workers and family that have done this benefit for me and they’ve always been more like family to me than just co–workers,” she says.

Almost 400 people attended Cindy’s benefit and they raised nearly 12,000 dollars.