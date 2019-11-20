Man Walking On Highway 59 Near Detroit Lakes Killed By Semi

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man is dead after he was hit by a semi while walking near Detroit Lakes.

The state patrol says 57-year-old James Gunthorpe of Detroit Lakes was hit on Highway 59 and Brandy Lake Road.

The fatal crash was reported around 5:45 Wednesday morning.

The patrol says Gunthorpe was walking in the northbound lane of the highway when he was hit.

The driver of the truck is from Pine City, Minnesota.