Three people arrested after high speed chase in Becker County

LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people have been arrested after a 90 mile per hour chase of a stolen vehicle in Becker County.

Around 8:30 Wednesday morning, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of people inside Seven Sisters Spirits who previously shoplifted. A vehicle fled and was later stopped by a police PIT maneuver.

Four people ran from the vehicle. Two were caught shortly afterward. Another two suspects were tracked by a K9 into a wooded area one mile away and were taken into custody.

Police discovered the car was stolen out of Fargo and had meth inside.

28-year-old Casey Adam of Moorhead and 33-year-old Danielle Abendano of Detroit Lakes were arrested on outstanding warrants with new charges pending. An unnamed person was arrested on out of county warrants. A third person was released.