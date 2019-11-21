Few North Dakotans Seeking Pardons on Pot Offenses

Only about three dozen people have applied to date.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota’s attorney general says few people are so far taking advantage of a policy change that lets people with low-level marijuana convictions petition to have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions over several decades could be eligible. But only about three dozen people have applied to date.

Stenehjem says his office may reach out to attorneys statewide urging them to let their former clients know of the change that took effect in July.

North Dakota is one of many states and cities nationwide that are trying to fix problems the convictions have caused for people trying to find jobs and housing.

Gov. Doug Burgum also has supported the change.