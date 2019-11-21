Man Accused of Robbing Erbert & Gerberts Caught Within One Hour

FARGO, N.D. — It didn’t take long for police in Fargo to make an arrest after an armed robbery at Erbert & Gerberts.

They say 32-year-old Justin Borseth was arrested for the robbery of the 25th Street South location within an hour of the hold-up.

They were called around 10 Wednesday night.

A cab driver reported picking up Borseth.

They also credit restaurant employees for remaining calm and providing information that helped lead to the arrest.

Borseth is in the Cass County Jail.