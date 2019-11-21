NDHSAA Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinal Roundup

Four teams advance and four go home from the FargoDome after today's quarterfinal slate

The Quarterfinals of ND Class B Volleyball were in full swing tonight at the FargoDome.

Game 1 – Our Redeemer’s (2), 3, Dickinson Trinity 0

Game 2 – Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (3), 3, Flasher, 0

Game 3 – Oakes (1), 3, Stanley, 0

Game 4 – Oak Grove (5), 3, Thompson (4), 0

Tomorrow at the FargoDome, Our Redeemer’s battle Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich while Oakes take on Oak Grove tomorrow at 7pm.