NDHSAA Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinal Roundup
Four teams advance and four go home from the FargoDome after today's quarterfinal slate
The Quarterfinals of ND Class B Volleyball were in full swing tonight at the FargoDome.
Game 1 – Our Redeemer’s (2), 3, Dickinson Trinity 0
Game 2 – Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (3), 3, Flasher, 0
Game 3 – Oakes (1), 3, Stanley, 0
Game 4 – Oak Grove (5), 3, Thompson (4), 0
Tomorrow at the FargoDome, Our Redeemer’s battle Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich while Oakes take on Oak Grove tomorrow at 7pm.