FM Area Foundation Launches Online Caring Catalog

The campaign runs through December 31.

FARGO, N.D.–The FM Area Foundation’s online crowdfunding campaign titled The Caring Catalog launches today.

The Caring Catalog supports 86 local nonprofits and community initiatives in the F-M area, and 100 percent of donations go to the organizations.

The FM Area Foundation is also offering opportunities for those making donations to win prizes. On December 3 also known as Giving Tuesday, there will be a variety of different giving incentives for anyone who donates.

The campaign runs through December 31, and the FM Area Foundation is matching the first $2,000 in donations on Friday, November 22.

You can get a list of the nonprofits here.