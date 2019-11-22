LIVE: Pride Of Dakota 2019 Holiday Showcase

More Than 120 North Dakota Vendors Under One Roof For Holiday Shopping

Shop local, and support businesses in your own back yard.

Scheels Arena is hosting more than 120 North Dakota businesses for the 2019 Pride of Dakota Fargo Holiday Showcase.

I got to hang out at Scheels Arena Friday morning as vendors set up.

You can find gifts for pretty much anyone on your list, from food and drinks to art to decorations to kids and pet items.

I stopped by the booth for Nicole D Creations in West Fargo to chat with Greg Kempel with Maple River Winery.

Business owners tell me the partnership with Pride of Dakota helps them form bonds with customers, and find other business owners to bounce ideas off of.

The Showcase is free.

Doors open Friday night from 4:00-9:00 p.m.

You can check out deals Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be another Showcase in Bismarck from December 6-8.