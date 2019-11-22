North Dakota Farmers Bureau Hosts Fundraiser In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota Farmer & Ranch advocacy group is raising funds for the organization and for farmers across the state.

It’s all a part of the North Dakota Farmers Bureau’s Night Out With The Foundation.

The group is set up at Fargo Brewing Company for drinks, dishes and a silent auction.

Money raised will go towards the NDFB’s scholarship program supporting the next generation of farmers.

The night is also set up for farmers who had dealt with a bad harvest to share stories and come together in solidarity.