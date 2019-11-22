Play of the Week Nominees: November 22

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees, Valley City Volleyball and Cavalier football go head-to-head.

First up from the Tornadoes, Andre Carrier gets up for a huge catch inside the five yard line during the North Dakota 9-man football State Championship game.

The second nominee comes from Valley City volleyball. Jocey Kriewald makes a great pass to Natalie Lemnus who opts for the push over the net, catching the defense off guard to give the Hi-Liners the point.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.