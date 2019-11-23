NDSU Students Bond Over Hot Dogs, S’mores And Rockets

The group is part of the university's rocket club called "Project P," where they focus on 3D printing

FARGO, N.D.- The students start by designing a rocket, researching the aerodynamics and then printing it out using a 3D printer.

The club focuses on teaching the students about 3D printing and how to apply to it in the workforce.

“It’s a very interesting technology, it’s fun to use. You can have great events where everyone can just come together for a weekend and then just have fun launching rockets, cooking food over a fire..Hot dogs, Smores,” says Martin Eichers, the President, Project “P”.

15 students from different colleges within NDSU were part of the event.