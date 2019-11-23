NDSU Students Bond Over Hot Dogs, S’mores And Rockets

The group is part of the university's rocket club called "Project P," where they focus on 3D printing
Paola Belloso,

FARGO, N.D.-  The students start by designing a rocket, researching the aerodynamics and then printing it out using a 3D printer.

The club focuses on teaching the students about 3D printing and how to apply to it in the workforce.

“It’s a very interesting technology, it’s fun to use. You can have great events where everyone can just come together for a weekend and then just have fun launching rockets, cooking food over a fire..Hot dogs, Smores,” says Martin Eichers, the President, Project “P”.

15 students from different colleges  within NDSU were part of the event.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like