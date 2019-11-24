Boy Thrown From Mall of America Balcony Is Walking “Perfectly”

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year is walking perfectly with even legs.

That is according to an update on an online fundraiser for five-year-old Landen.

It says the boy is now walking again and is even back at school.

Landen was seriously hurt when 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda threw him over the balcony on the third level of the Mall of America on April 12.

Landen survived the attack and has since made an incredible recovery in the seven months following the attack.

The family says Landen has many great memories from all the people who have shown him support following the attack.

Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years’ prison in June.