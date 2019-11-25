North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Still Undecided

Justices Lisa Fair McEvers and Jon Jensen advance to final ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is still in limbo for a new chief justice.

None of the three justices running received the majority votes needed to get the position.

There will now be a runoff election.

Justices Lisa Fair McEvers and Jon Jensen were the top vote-getters, followed by Daniel Crothers.

The state’s 52 district court judges and each of the five justices on the high court will vote for either McEvers or Jensen.

The recast votes will be tallied in early December.