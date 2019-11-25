School Violence Threat at Horizon Middle School Deemed Not Credible

An investigation was conducted using the Cass Clay Unified Response threat assessment protocol.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Classes at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead are continuing after a handwritten note threatening school violence was deemed not credible.

A middle school student turned the note in to an employee who reported it to administration Monday morning.

An investigation into the threat was conducted using the Cass Clay Unified Response threat assessment protocol and it was concluded that the threat was not credible.

Moorhead Public Schools says they take all threats seriously and the safety of students and staff is their main priority.