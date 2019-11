Valley City’s Lemnus Takes Home Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Valley City’s Natalie Lemnus.

Lemnus caught the Bismarck Century defense off guard with the push off the dig for her teammate in the Class A State Volleyball Tournament Quarterfinals.

Congrats to Lemnus and the Hi-Liners for taking home this week’s win.