Walsh County Missing Man

PARK RIVER, ND — Walsh County authorities are asking for help finding a missing man.

Michael Eidenschink left his house in Park River around Noon on Sunday, 11/24/19.

He left in a Gray 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche with ND Plate:066ABP.

He was believed to be hunting or fishing in the Fordville area but hasn’t returned.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-352-2041 if you see Michael or his vehicle.