Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Out Of Denver

That is having a ripple–effect on airports across this country this Thanksgiving week.

FARGO, N.D.- Hector International Airport in Fargo reports some cancellations and delays throughout the day.

If you are flying, make sure you’re communicating with either your travel agent or the airline to get notice of any flight delays or cancellations.

During this time, airlines also work alongside customers to change flights and avoid the storm without any kind of change fees.

“So, it’s being proactive and just keeping on top of what can possibly happen and have that information with you,” says Tod Ganje the Manager, Travel Leaders.

More than 55 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend.