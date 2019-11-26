LIVE: Caring Catalog Puts More Than 80 Charities In One Spot This Holiday Season

FM Area Foundation Hoping To Help 87 Non-Profits Reach Fundraising Goals

There’s a one-stop charity destination where you can give to more than 80 local non-profits all at once.

The FM Area Foundation launched the Caring Catalog.

87 different non-profits are asking for funding for specific projects.

This is the second year for the catalog.

The FM Area Foundation takes care of all credit card fees for donations. 100% of the money goes directly to the non-profit.

Last year they had 50 organizations sign up.

But they’ve grown this year, with $25,000 donated in the first five days of the catalog.

FM Area Foundation Lexi Oestreich says, “The needs are out there, and how can we respond to them? And the first five days our community has responded pretty tremendously. So we’re excited to see how this can grow over the next five weeks and see how many charities we can fully fund.”

The Caring Catalog is open through December 31st.

You can find a link to the online catalog by clicking here.