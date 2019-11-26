Richland County Grain Bins Opened, Releasing 150,000 Bushels of Corn

Meyer estimates he will lose about 6,000 bushels of the corn.

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (KFGO) – A vandal or vandals have hit a Richland County farm. The farmer, Mark Meyer says the damage is costly and a big mess.

Mark Meyer says somebody opened the side taps of two-grain bins sometime Sunday night and released about 150,000 bushels of dried corn onto the ground at the farm located 6 miles west of Fairmount. The vandalism was discovered by Meyer’s son early Monday morning.

Meyer says a crew of about 20 people has been working since then to recover as much of the corn as they can before a snowstorm hits later this week. Meyer estimates he will lose about 6,000 bushels of the corn that ended up in a water-filled ditch and an unspecified amount that fell on gravel, which will have to be disposed of.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office is investigating the vandalism.