UND Football Using Previous Playoff Loss As Motivation to Get A Win Saturday

Loss to Richmond in 2016 after 9-2 Season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football is looking to make history this Saturday when traveling to Thibodeaux, Louisiana. With a win over Nicholls State, the Fighting Hawks would win their first ever FCS playoff game.

Going undefeated at home was an impressive feat but going on the road hasn’t been as kind and that’s what UND has to do this weekend. Come out with a win on the road to advance. Many of the seniors on this team already experienced a playoff loss to Richmond in 2016.

With having to win the final two games to be one of the last teams in, the experiences of that playoff loss and how this season ended are being used as motivation.

“My freshmen year I saw a good 9 and 2 team but didn’t handle the playoffs as well as we could’ve,” senior defensive back Evan Holm said. “Lost a lead in the game. I think having a little bit of experience is good.”

“Momentum swings in playoff games are really dramatic because of the sudden death nature of the games,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “You have to be ready for that. It’s still playing football. For somebody to say its like any other game it really isn’t because you need to win the game to move on. That’s what we went through the last two weeks.”

