KVRR’s Adam Ladwig Rings The Bells For The Salvation Army

Organization Needs Nearly 5,000 Hours Of Bell-Ringing Time Filled

We’re getting into the spirit of giving with the Salvation Army here at KVRR.

I rang the bells this morning for the Red Kettle Campaign at the Azool Hornbacher’s.

The local Salvation Army still needs a lot of us to pick up a bell and help raise money.

They need to fill 9,889 hours of bell ringing this year.

So far, they’ve only scheduled about 5,000 hours.

But they hope people see the value in helping the Salvation Army by ringing the bell.

Salvation Army Captain Jeanette Jensen says, “It’s amazing. You get to see the faces of your community. You get to see the faces that this money is going to support. Everything collected here stays here.”

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve. The Fargo Salvation Army is trying to raise $900,000, which is about half of their budget for the year.

Click here to sign up for a bell-ringing shift.