Moorhead Boys Hockey Building Chemistry Through First Games of Season

Spuds return 13 seniors with four new lines on the ice

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys Hockey is coming off a Class 2A Section 8 Championship earning them a spot in the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament. Heading into a new season with a new team, the Spuds are refueling with fresh faces on the ice.

After losing the team’s three top scorers from a top line that recorded 61 goals and 68 assists on the stat sheet, its the depth of this year’s squad looking to repeat the same offensive success.

The Spuds have 13 seniors on the roster and are using the experience of playing with one another to get off to a good start.

After a 2 and 1 record to begin the 2019 campaign, the Spuds are just starting to find out who they can be as a unit.

“We just have our team chemistry going. It helps us with the good competition to see where were at as a team,” forward Carter Johnson said. “When we play these good teams we know if we work together, we can win any of them.”

“Practice intensity has really helped. We try to push ourselves in practice and that carries over into games,” center Lukas Feir said. “Were starting to find each other and work well with each other. Game experience. Playing in those big moments really helps you be a confident player on the ice and relying on your teammates.”

“Guys are really experiencing bigger roles then they’ve had in the past and they’re really embracing it,” defensemen Luke Gramer said. “I think guys really have those bigger roles and want to keep them so they’re working pretty hard. Were a tight knit group and we really click together. We have a lot of fun and were willing to work for each other.”

The Spuds look to get win number three at home on Saturday against Andover at Moorhead Sports Arena.