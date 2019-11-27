The Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meals To The F-M Community

People were able to attend the event at no cost.

FARGO, N.D.- The organization hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal program for anyone in need.

Organizers say this meal is more than a free event, it provides an opportunity for people to come together to socialize and get to know new people in the community.

Attendees enjoyed a typical Thanksgiving dinner that included mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey and homemade apple pies.

“We just really want to foster a sense of community for folks to be, you know, not necessarily at home by themselves, but out with the folks of the community,” says Maj. Jerry O’Neil from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army served about 250 meals.