Ames Construction Gets Second Contract For FM Diversion Project Work

$59 million to build a flow control structure on the Wild Rice River

FARGO, N.D. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded its second contract for the $2.75 billion Red River diversion project.

A $59 million project to build a flow control structure on the Wild Rice River will be built by Ames Construction out of Burnsville, Minnesota.

The concrete structure with two gates will be located about 7 miles south of the FM metro.

The first contract, for a control structure closer to the metro was awarded to Ames Construction in 2016 for about $46 million.

That project was delayed over a lawsuit by upstream people and changes in order to meet Minnesota permit requirements. Construction resumed earlier this year.