Man Arrested After Going 100 MPH On I-29, Hitting Another Vehicle

46-year-old Jonathan Moore of West Fargo was taken into custody

A man was arrested for reckless driving after he caused an accident on I-29 north of Fargo.

46-year-old Jonathan Moore of West Fargo was taken into custody for driving under suspension and reckless driving.

North Dakota Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour and passing on the shoulder of I-29 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As a trooper tried to stop Moore, he swerved into the right lane, lost control, and struck another vehicle.

No one was hurt during the incident.